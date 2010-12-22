Here Come More Secret Recordings That Could Break Apart The UK Government

A bombshell scandal is rocking the UK government. Earlier we mentioned how UK Business Secretary Vince Cable was secretly recorded threatening to bring down the coalition government (and also threatening war on Rupert Murdoch).



Cable was brought into the government as a member of the Liberal Democrats when it and the Tories formed a coalition after elections earlier this year.

Anyway, now there are more recording. Sky News reports that The Telegraph is set to drop three more recordings of Liberal Democrat ministers griping about the conservatives they work with.

Specifically, the Ministers slam Conservatives over austerity plans:

In the latest report, Mr Moore described the decision to stop paying child benefit to all mothers as “blantantly not a consistent and fair thing to do”.

Mr Davey said the announcement came out of the blue at the Conservatives’ party conference and left him “gobsmacked”.

He also warned the undercover reporters changes to housing benefit would “put people below the breadline”.

Mr Webb said he had written to Chancellor George Osborne to complain about the child benefit reforms because “the details aren’t right”.

Scotland Secretary Mr Moore also told the journalists the Lib Dems’ support for tuition fees was the “worst crime a politician can commit, the reason most folk distrust us as a breed”.

Read more >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.