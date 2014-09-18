These Hidden iOS 8 Tricks Will Make Your iPhone Feel New Again

Apple just released its new mobile operating system for iPhones and iPads, iOS 8.

There’s a lot of big new features like app extensions and third-party keyboards, but there’s plenty of hidden features that you probably haven’t heard about.

Luckily, MacRumors reporter Bill Savage has created a nifty video showcasing a few of the lesser-known iOS 8 nuggets, and we’ve included them below.

1. Credit card scanning from within Safari:

When you’re buying something online in Safari, iOS 8 will let you hold your credit card in front of the iPhone’s camera. It will then lift the numbers and paste them into the correct field, making checkouts a breeze.

2. Quickly access your favourite Contacts by double-tapping the home button.

3. In the Weather app, swipe all the way to the bottom for a 9-day weather forcast, sunrise, sunset, and UV index.

4. To hide a photo, just hold down and tap “Hide”: The photo will be hidden from Moments, Collections, and Years, but it will still be visible in a “Hidden” folder in Albums.

5. Turn your iPhone screen from colour to black and white: Just got to Settings > General > Accessibility and toggle on “Grayscale.”

6. Visualise what Apple’s dictation hears: In iOS 7, you used to have to wait until you were done speaking to see what dictation had picked up. Now, you can see what it hears as you speak.

Looking to download iOS 8 for yourself? You can learn more about downloading the software here, or you can watch MacRumors’ entire video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.