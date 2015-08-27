7 things you probably didn't know you could do with Spotify

Spotify and music streaming have become synonymous over the past few years as the service racks up tens of millions of users who listen to countless hours of music. Despite stiff competition, most notably from Apple, the Swedish company continues to dominate the scene by making music available anytime, anywhere.

After a redesign in late 2013, Spotify has been building a family of apps that share a similar design language and work together seamlessly across Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android. Unfortunately, within this redesign several useful features have become obscured.

Here’s how to find them.

Control Spotify on your PC from your phone. Business Insider Controlling Spotify on your PC from your phone is one of the joys of Spotify, especially if you can't be bothered to move across the room. Simply start a song playing on the PC, open the Spotify mobile app and Connect should become available allowing you to change song, shuffle playlists and even control the volume. Connect is only available for Premium members, sadly, but being able to control music from across the room without having to move a muscle is worth the £9.99/month the service costs on its own. Use Last.fm to make custom playlists. Business Insider Last.fm is a service that creates playlists by 'scrobbling,' a process that analyses the music that you like. Visit settings and the option to log in to Last.fm should be right there under Facebook compatibility. Once you've signed in, your music tastes will be compiled and playlists will be generated automatically. The service can also be accessed via a dedicated app on the Spotify desktop client that allows more control over the services that Last.fm provides. This has the added benefit of allowing new music suggestions to be added to a playlist seamlessly from inside Spotify. Recover deleted playlists. Business Insider Deleting a playlist can be a big decision -- and a big mistake. Luckily, if you come to regret deleting it, you can always recover it. To recover a playlist, log in to Spotify.com, head to your account, and select the 'Recover Playlists' tab. From here, you can see all of your deleted playlists and have the ability to reinstate them. Use Spotify in Chrome, Firefox, or Safari. Business Insider Spotify's Web Player has been around for a while and is an easy way to access your Spotify library on someone else's PC without having to download the app. The app is available via play.spotify.com and can be used by both Premium and standard members on any browser including, even, Internet Explorer. Make folders for your playlists. Business Insider Making folders for playlists, especially if you are a heavy user of Spotify, will likely change how you engage with the service. To make a folder, right click on the playlist menu and click 'Create Folder.' From here, simply drag playlists in and you're away. (You can, if you are brave, even create folders-within-folders.) By placing things together -- playlists for a rainy Monday morning or a sunny Friday evening -- it becomes possible to have a broad selection of music across multiple playlists at your fingertips instantly. Make collaborative playlists. Business Insider Making playlists is cool, but it gets so much cooler when you can make playlists with others, whether it's family members, a partner, or friends. To make a collaborative playlist just create a playlist, right click and select the relevant option. From here, anyone who follows the playlist can add tracks and the shared music experience begins. Filter out artists with the 'NOT' modifier. Spotify Filter out the artists and songs you don't like again by using the 'NOT' modifier in Spotify searches. To do this, type in your search, followed by 'NOT' and the artist you don't want to hear. This will filter out the songs you don't like by asking Spotify specifically not to search for it. You won't ever have to listen to that awful collab again.

