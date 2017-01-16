There's a handmade amusement park hidden in an Italian forest

Hidden away in a forest north of Venice is a sprawling amusement park, filled with enormous handmade rides. These are the work of Bruno Ferrin, founder of Osteria Ai Pioppi. The restraint features over 40 rides, most of which rely on human and kinetic power to run. The biggest of which, Penolo is a rolling gravity-powered roller coaster that can reach speeds of over 60 miles per hour.

Additional footage by Fabrica, David Ellis and Oriol Ferrer Mesiá.

