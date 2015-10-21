We went inside FDR's top-secret tunnel under Grand Central

It is no secret now that Franklin D. Roosevelt had the unique challenge of hiding his crippling disease of what was believed to be polio throughout his terms as president. He went through great lengths to hide this disease from the press and the public. One of his many tricks of disguise can still be seen on a secret track, hidden below Grand Central Terminal.

Produced by Justin Gmoser. Additional camera by Sam Rega.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.