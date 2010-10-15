Meet The Secret Bankrollers Of The Republican Party

Outside groups are spending record amounts influencing the election this year, with cash going to Republican candidates over Democrats 7 to 1.



Many of the big donors are anonymous, but a few have emerged in media reports. The Daily Beast reveals the players we know—and don’t know—who are bankrolling the spree.

This gallery originally appeared at The Daily Beast and is republished here with permission.

