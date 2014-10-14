Scientists Are Planting A Forest Of Prehistoric Trees -- And They Won't Tell Anyone Where Exactly It Is

Twenty years ago, an off-duty officer from the New South Wales National Parks & Wildlife Service stumbled upon a grove of trees that were thought to be extinct in Wollemi National Park, northwest of Sydney. Now scientists are rushing in to protect the trees.

