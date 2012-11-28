How To Keep Your Emails And Texts Secret

Sean Connery as James Bond

Photo: YouTube/karthik28791

Maybe you’re a private person. Maybe you’re into shady dealings. Maybe you’re having an affair with a spy.Whatever the reason, sometimes you need to send an email without any chance of other people seeing it.



Technology is more than capable of helping you out in your covert pursuits.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.