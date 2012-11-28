How To Keep Your Emails And Texts Secret

Dylan Love
james bond sean connerySean Connery as James Bond

Photo: YouTube/karthik28791

Maybe you’re a private person. Maybe you’re into shady dealings. Maybe you’re having an affair with a spy.Whatever the reason, sometimes you need to send an email without any chance of other people seeing it.

Technology is more than capable of helping you out in your covert pursuits.

The David Petraeus method

Use a shared email account and simply save drafts of your messages without sending them. The other person can log in, read, and respond.

Of course, Petraeus was found out, so let's look at some alternatives.

Black SMS

This iPhone app turns your secret messages into scrambled nonsense pictures that you can pass along via text message. The recipient loads the images into the app, which converts them back to normal text.

Price: $0.99

Silent Sender

Want to tell your boss what you really think? Use Silent Sender to anonymously email him or anyone else from right inside your Web browser. (Don't use your work computer, though--employers have ways of tracking this kind of activity on corporate networks.)

Check it out here >

Wickr

When you send a text message through the usual means, you relinquish control of it. Wickr is an app that lets you maintain control and remove your messages from the recipient's phone. You can even use a self-destruct option.

Price: free

Top Secret Email

Never mind the goofy icon: Top Secret Email is as straightforward as its name. It scrambles and unscrambles coded messages by making use of a secret key word that both parties know.

Check it out here >

Silent Circle

If it's good enough for the military, surely it's good enough for you. Silent Circle is a suite of covert communication tools so you can text and even make voice calls while wrapped in a layer of protection. The apps are free, but the suite costs $20 per month to use.

Check out the voice app here >

Check out the texting app here >

Don't use technology at all

No matter what you do online, there's almost no way to totally cover up your tracks. Why not pull some old-school spy moves and exchange secret messages written on paper?

It's easier than worrying about someone following your digital footprints.

Click here to check out these Apple TV interface mockups >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.