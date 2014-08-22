A Bunch Of Strangers That Met On An App Have Formed A 'Secret Society' To Throw Invite-Only Dinner Parties

It’s a modern day murder mystery dinner: Users of anonymous sharing app “Secret” have begun their own inconspicuous supper club of sorts, holding a real-life dinner party for strangers and friends who are all invited via the app.

Secret is an anonymous app where you can say anything you want. If someone stored in your contacts shares a secret you’ll see that the secret was sent by a friend. You may also see secrets shared by “friends of friends” or if a secret gets a lot of traction (“hearts” and comments) you’ll see your feed fill up with popular secrets from around the country.

While perusing the app, Nellie Bowles of Re/code spotted an interesting post about a Secret dinner party being planned in Oakland, CA in July.

Bowles applied anonymously via Google Docs. Then she received an invitation from a group that calls itself the “Secret Dinner Party Society.”

“We suggest simply showing up with an open mind, and trust the post,” the invitation instructed.

Bowles attended and wrote about the experience. She found that all the strangers were actually friends of friends; in one case she had eight contacts in common with a guest. Topics of conversation ranged from work to dating, and some people exchanged phone numbers and Facebook info at the end of the evening.

Here are some of the excerpts from conversations Bowles said took place throughout the evening:

“The most successful online dating I’ve ever done is when I posted to Craigslist and offered someone to be my plus-one to a Louis C.K. concert and gave them my OkCupid handle,” Kai began. “But I think they just wanted me for the ticket.”

“I had an online profile that was too good,” said Laura, who wore a peacock-feather headband, a long, black ball gown, and had brought along a black poodle named Byron.

Simona, who wore a blazer over her startup T-shirt, called Secret her “bathroom habit.”

You can read Bowles’ entire account over on Re/code.

