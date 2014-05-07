Why Secret's Co-Founder Says Negativity Has To Exist On The Platform

Anonymous sharing app Secret is the talk of the town, in part because of the rumours about tech companies and people in the tech industry that you can find there.

“Negativity can exist on the platform,” Secret co-founder David Byttow said on stage. “It has to. The question is, ‘Is it productive?'”

Secret, which launched earlier this year, lets you share anonymously with your friends. But because of the anonymous nature of the app, people used it to defame people. Back in March,

Secret exploded with rumours and backbiting over Julie Ann Horvath, an engineer at GitHub who left the code-sharing company amid allegations of harassment.

Following the firestorm, GitHub announced that it would suspend the person in question.

“I think shining light on something evil or negative is a good thing,” Byttow says. “We’re trying to build a well-lit space where the truth can shine free. People can be open and there will be negative consequences to that.”

