The CIA Probably Has A Huge Secret Arms Cache At This Base In Texas

Screenshot/www.google.com The gates of Camp Stanley, Texas, which was formerly and Kelly Air Force Base.

Camp Stanley, a U.S. Army weapons depot north of San Antonio, is the probable location of a secret CIA weapons cache, Charlie Savage of The New York Times reports.

Until now, nobody has known the exact location of the cache known only as Midwest Depot, which the CIA has used to collect and distribute untraceable CIA weapons to conflicts throughout the world, including several of the agency’s most famous operations like Bay of Pigs.

However, retired CIA analyst Allen Thomson recently assembled a series of clues that point strongly to Camp Stanley as the location of the Midwest Depot.

For example, a 1986 memo by Col. Oliver North mentions how the CIA trucked missiles “to Midwest Depot, Texas” for preparation before having them flown out of Kelly Air Force Base during Iran Contra.

More recently, the Times reported, the Army ordered 2 million rounds of ammunition that could be used for AK-47s, rifles that U.S. soldiers do not use. The rounds were due to be delivered to Camp Stanley.

Thomson told The Times the history of the Midwest Depot should be scrutinized to ensure accountability for how the weapons are used once they’re shipped overseas.

“Such weapons are pretty durable and, after the cause du jour passed, where did they go?” Thomson said. “To be a little dramatic about it, how many of those AK-47s and RPG-7s we see Islamists waving around today passed through the Midwest Depot on their way to freedom fighters in past decades?”

Thompson’s full analysis of the Midwest Depot can be found here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.