The Easter eggs hidden in all 'Call of Duty' games

‘Easter Eggs’: An intentional hidden message or feature in an interactive work, such as a computer program, video game, or dvd menu screen.[1]

“I’ve been given the challenge of writing more convoluted Easter eggs to bury into the game. And the community keeps on finding them and keeps on decoding them. So, going into “Black Ops III,” I’m fed up now… And I’m really going to put one in that [the ‘Call of Duty’ community] can’t [find],” says Jason Blundell, Treyarch’s Director of Campaign and Zombies for “Call of Duty: Black Ops III.”

Easter eggs have been a staple of video games since the very beginning. The whole notion of ‘Easter eggs’ were inadvertently created by a disgruntled Atari employee in 1979. At the time, company policy disallowed game creators to put credits at the end of their works. So, after creating the famous Atari game “Adventure,” Warren Robinett buried his name within the game, which could only be revealed through a complicated sequence of actions. The hidden message was not discovered until years later when it was brought to the attention of an Atari manager, Steve Wright, who compared it to the action of finding an ‘Easter egg.’

Fast forward three decades and Warren Robinett has influenced almost ever game designer who has followed him, including the developers responsible for the “Call of Duty: Black Ops” series. Just type in: “Call of Duty Easter eggs” into a Google search, and you’ll find a slew of results showing the hundreds of easter eggs Activision’s developers have hidden within their games. Among his many responsibilities, Executive Producer Jason Blundell is also responsible for creating easter eggs in Activision’s latest title “Call of Duty: Black Ops III.” Blundell shares with us why the company started putting so many ‘easter eggs’ in the game’s zombie mode, as well as some of the most ridiculous ones he and his team have created.

Produced by Corey Protin. Interview by Ben Gilbert. Camera by Kevin Reilly.

