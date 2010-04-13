Blind Item: An Anonymous Bidder Has Offered To Pay $50K For This Amazing Greenspan Painting

Last week, Clusterstock introduced the world to this awesome painting of Greenspan that hedge funder Scott Walters had commissioned from artist Nathan James.



We’ve since learned that Walters has received a bid for the painting from a broker on behalf of an anonymous client.

The offer: $50K.

But who’s the anonymous bidder?!

We came up with a few names of big time art collectors who work(ed) on Wall Street:

Steve Cohen

David Ganek

Julian Robertson

Andy Hall

Asher Edelman

Chances are it’s none of them, so we’re pretty stumped. Walters says he has no interest in selling to anyone, but he’s delighted at the bid, in part because he’s making money off Greenspan’s ineptitude.

He told us, “Here’s another punchline to Greenspan’s career, if I did sell it, it would be a direct result of Greenspans ineptitude and bumbling that would further enrich a (former) hedge fund manager. That’s just brilliant, turns out stupidity can also pay dividends……five years later. I think I’ll approach GS to securitize this.”

Got any ideas of who might want the painting? Email us, or put them in the comments.

If you think this painting is harsh, check out 15 Greenspan quotes that prove you’re wrong –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.