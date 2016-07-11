Inside a secret basement under Grand Central that was one of the biggest World War II targets

Hidden 10 stories below Grand Central Terminal, a secret basement can be found. This basement was a prime New York City target during World War II, as it provided electricity for trains in the Northeast dedicated to troop and equipment transport. The location remains confidential, and the facility continues to provide electricity to Metro-North trains.

