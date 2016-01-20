This secret bar is down an alley, behind a garage, and in a basement

Novare Res Bier Cafe in Portland, Maine, is a sprawling space with 33 rotating draught taps and upwards of 500 beers, spanning the globe from Maine to Japan.

The bar is located in the heart of Portland’s Old Port, one of Maine’s most popular tourist destinations. And yet, very few people know it exists, and the likelihood of stumbling across it is very low.

Why? Because it’s tucked away down an alley, behind a parking garage, and in a basement.

Story and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

