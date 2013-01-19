'Secret' Australian Military Bases Revealed By Google Maps [PHOTOS]

Photo: Google Earth via news.com.au

As an ode to Australian and British foreign and defence officials meeting in Australia today to discuss stronger military ties, Australian news site NEWS.com.au has compiled a gallery of “top secret” Australian military sites as seen by Google Earth.Previously aviation historians have discovered that the U.S. flew highly classified Global Hawk spy drone missions from a base in South Australia, but we’ve never seen such a comprehensive look at the secret installations where Australia does classified work and collaborates with other governments.



