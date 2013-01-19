'Secret' Australian Military Bases Revealed By Google Maps [PHOTOS]

Photo: Google Earth via news.com.au
As an ode to Australian and British foreign and defence officials meeting in Australia today to discuss stronger military ties, Australian news site NEWS.com.au has compiled a gallery of “top secret” Australian military sites as seen by Google Earth.Previously aviation historians have discovered that the U.S. flew highly classified Global Hawk spy drone missions from a base in South Australia, but we’ve never seen such a comprehensive look at the secret installations where Australia does classified work and collaborates with other governments.
Campbell Barracks in Swanbourne has been the base of the Australian Special Air Service Australian Special Air Service (SAS) since it was established in 1957.
Source: http://www.news.com.au/
Swan Island is believed to home to Australia Special Forces carrying out counterterrorism training and shared with the Secret Intelligence Service, but the Australian government doesn't talk about it.
Source: http://www.news.com.au/
The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, which is similar to the UK's M15 Security Service, will be housed in this new Canberra headquarters.
Source: http://www.news.com.au/
Christmas Island, which is home to 1500 Australian citizens, also has an offshore detention centre in the Indian Ocean that contains about 800 beds.
Source: http://www.news.com.au/
This site in Maralinga, Southern Australia, hosted seven secret British nuclear tests — four fission bomb tests followed by three tests of triggering mechanisms — in the 1950s.
Source: http://www.news.com.au/
Woomera Test Range, operated by Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), is the largest weapons testing range in the world and is currently leased to foreign militaries.
Source: http://www.news.com.au/
A prohibited area off-limits to the public, the range was set up by Britain and Australia in 1946 and as well as tests for a wide range of conventional weapons before the Australian-Anglo joint project ended in 1980. After a long period when it was effectively abandoned, the range is currently used for ADF trials and leased to foreign militaries.
Read more: http://www.news.com.au/travel/australia/australias-top-secret-sites-uncovered-by-google-earth/story-e6frfq89-1226556475870#ixzz2ILWUUsCb
RAAF Tindal, an airstrip near Katherine in the Northern Territory, houses some of the RAAF's fastest jets and is rumoured to host U.S. spy planes.
Source: http://www.news.com.au/
Nurrungar, a ballistic missile control site near Woomera, Southern Australia, was run by the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and the U.S. Air Force from 1969 to 1999 to provide early detection of missile launches and nuclear detonations via US satellites.
Source: http://www.news.com.au/
The Australian government built Nauru offshore detention centre in the Pacific Ocean to house 1200 asylum seekers.
Source: http://www.news.com.au/
This Naval Communication Station in North West Cape is the most powerful transmission station in the Southern Hemisphere and provides very low frequency (VLF) radio transmission to U.S. and Royal Australian Navy ships and submarines.
Source: http://www.news.com.au/
The Australian Defence Satellite Communications Ground Station near Kojarena, Western Australia, is linked to a worldwide satellite communication signals interception system operated by the U.S. and UK.
Source: http://www.news.com.au/
Pine Gap, one of the biggest ECHELON signals intelligence facilities in the world, controls American spy satellites as they fly over China, North Korea, Afghanistan and the Middle East.
Source: http://www.news.com.au/
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.