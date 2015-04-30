Secret, the anonymous gossip app that raised $35 million, may be shutting down after a totally crazy year

Secret, the anonymous social network app, is shutting down for good, according to a tip Business Insider received and BuzzFeed’s Brendan Klinkenberg just reported. The company began handing out severance packages to remaining employees yesterday, the tipster said.

David Byttow, the company’s co-founder and CEO, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s not clear if just the app is shutting down or the entire company. Last we heard the company was considering turning itself into a startup lab of sorts, where it could test numerous app ideas and see what sticks.

If the app shuts down, it will be a disappointing outcome for all involved. The app launched to a lot of fanfare in San Francisco in early 2014 and within a few months, the company had raised $US33 million. The two founders were allowed to pocket $US3 million each while they continued to build the company. The company’s second co-founder, Chrys Bader-Wechseler, left the company in January.

The app, which started as a place for people to anonymously share secrets less than a year ago, recently relaunched in December as a social network.

