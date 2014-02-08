Two Ex-Googlers Have A New App For Sharing Secrets, And Here's What People Are Saying About Silicon Valley On It

Secret is the latest social app to go viral, and it’s filled with a boatload of Silicon Valley insights and rumours.

The app, which just launched last week, was founded by ex-Googlers David Mark Byttow and Chrys Bader.

The idea behind Secret is to let you share anonymously with your friends. It’s kind of like secret-sharing app Whisper, but the difference is that all of the secrets are from your friends, or a friend of a friend.

“We like Whisper, but believe it’s a fundamentally different product,” Byttow tells Business Insider via email. “Whisper starts with strangers, Secret begins with friends. Secret is fundamentally about communication. It enables you to communicate with people you know, or like-minded people, in an honest and authentic way. This is very powerful and can increase empathy and self-awareness in the world. They can both co-exist.”

The app, which launched late last week, has already been home to a now-debunked rumour that Evernote is getting acquired, and that Secret is going to acquire Whisper. We doubt the latter rumour is true, but Byttow says he has no comment at this time.

But that’s why Secret feels like a less authentic, “trolly” version of Whisper. One Secret even says, “Secret: the best place to troll tech bloggers with fake acquisition news.”

Secret has raised $US1.4 million from investors including Kleiner Perkins, Google Ventures, Alexis Ohanian and Garry Tan through Initialized Capital, Index Ventures, Matrix Partners, SV Angel and Fuel Capital.

Business Insider has also reached out to Whisper and will update this story if we hear back.

In the meantime, check out some of the other gossip.

According to a friend of a friend, Secret is about to acquire Whisper.

Google is going to buy website-hosting platform Squarspace, according to another friend of a friend.

