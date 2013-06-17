Secret Service Agents To Dress Up Like Farmers At This Year's G8 Summit

THE US SECRET Service will dress as Irish farmers in an attempt to remain incognito while protecting Barack Obama during the G8.



The security services have purchased a fleet of tractors for agents to drive around the Lough Erne resort, The Sun reports.

However, locals told the paper the agents would “stick out like sore thumbs” in Fermanagh, as their tractors are all brand new.

It’s “like something out of Father Ted”, one resident said.

Speaking at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall this morning, Barack Obama thanked Northern Ireland Chief Constable Matt Baggott for “keeping us all safe this week”. He did not, however, mention any tractors.

Speaking yesterday, Baggott said gardaí would also be assisting in the security effort around the Lough Erne resort. He also failed to confirm whether they would be driving tractors.

Meanwhile UK prime minister David Cameron has tweeted a photo of the venue where the summit is being held:

Again, no tractors visible. These Secret Service agents must be good.

