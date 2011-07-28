SecondMarket's Q2 Results Are Impressive

So, you’ve seen us write quite a bit about SecondMarket this year. Now that the exchange for private company stock has released its second-half results, it’s easy to see why. Trading volume hit $268 mn for this period, an increase of 75 per cent year over year. Take a look at the chart slideshow below to get the details on SecondMarket’s first-half results, including insights into the companies, regions and investors who are driving the action.



The companies featured include Zynga, Facebook, Twitter, Groupon, LivingSocial, Zillow, LinkedIn and SharesPost.

Source: SecondMarket

