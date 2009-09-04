SecondMarket Providing A Platform For Frozen CDOs

In case you missed them, SecondMarket is the New-York based broker-dealer that acts like an eBay, of sorts, for all kinds of illiquid securities — whether it be auction-rate securities, collateralized debt obligations, bankruptcy claims, or even private companies’ securities, SecondMarket claims to be the largest platform for such trading. It’s also appears to be open to high net-worth accredited investors, in addition to institutions.



Anything that adds liquidity to any market sounds like good news to us. Here’s a video on them from a conference presentation.



