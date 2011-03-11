SecondMarket Is Going To Let You Buy Stock In Over 12,000 Private Companies

SecondMarket CEO Barry Silbert

SecondMarket, the popular market for private company stock, is planning to add 12,000 companies, or 20 times what it has today, to its exchange, Dealbook reports. The company is decisively moving away from Facebook and Twitter, where trading in über-hot stock makes for great PR but was always going to be low-volume, to truly becoming a secondary marketplace for all kinds of illiquid stock.That’s coming with an updated platform which is going to be very social network-like. Registered investors who sign up on SecondMarket can follow companies and friends to keep abreast of stock auctions. Though of course the privacy and security features for a stock exchange are going to be stronger than Twitter’s.



Don’t Miss: Our Tour Of SecondMarket’s Offices →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.