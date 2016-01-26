Super Bowl 50 is shaping up to be the most expensive ticket in NFL history

Now that the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos are set for Super Bowl 50, it is time for fans who want to attend the Big Game to scurry for tickets. But if they are going to go, it is not going to be cheap.

According to SeatGeek, after the conference championship games on Sunday, the average price for a ticket to the Super Bowl was $5,335. That is the most expensive average ticket for a Super Bowl two weeks before the Big Game in the last six years. In fact, none of the last five Super Bowls had an average resale price greater than $3,964 (2014). It would seem safe to assume that this year’s game is also more expensive than any of the Super Bowls prior to 2011.

What could help fans is that typically prices drop as the game approaches. Four of the past five Super Bowls had cheaper average tickets just before the game, with the lone exception being last year’s Super Bowl between the Patriots and Seahawks.

