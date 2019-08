Archeologists have discovered a second circular pattern about two miles from Stonehenge that’s about 1,600 feet in diameter — more than four times larger than Stonehenge. This larger pattern has been called “Superhenge.” However, the most recent excavation revealed that it’s made of stone like its famous cousin.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.