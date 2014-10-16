A Washington DC Restaurant Is Charging $1 Extra For 'Handcrafted' Ice Cubes In Cocktails

There has been a resurgence of artisanal products in the past decade, from crafted beers to gourmet cheese.

And now we can add handcrafted ice cubes to the mix.

A restaurant called Second State in Washington, DC will soon open with an extensive cocktail list and prices ranging from $US11 to $US17.

But there’s a catch: If you want a classic Manhattan, it will set you back $US14 dollars, unless you also want it on ice, in which case it will cost an extra $US1.

Actually, don’t even call it “ice” — the drink is “served on a rock.”

The manager, Phil Clark, told the Washington City Paper that the ice is worth the extra charge because it doesn’t have the “minerally taste” of other lesser ice cubes. It’s also “unclouded,” meaning it doesn’t have the bubbles and cracks of normal ice cubes that Clark says can change the experience of a cocktail.

The ice served at Second State will come from a boutique ice company called Favourite Ice, which makes “hand cut ice for cocktails and spirits.”

Second State is not the first restaurant to use artisanal ice cubes as many have been experimenting with ways to make unclouded ice. Half Step in Austin specialises in

artisanal ice making and Rye Bar in New York has even done a “thorough investigation into the best bottled water for its two-inch ice spears,” according to the Washington City Paper.

But, so far, Second State does seem to be the only establishment with an entirely separate surcharge for its fancy ice. Only time will tell if people are willing to pay an extra dollar for frozen water.

