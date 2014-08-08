VIDEO: What It's Like To Have A Bionic Eye

&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt; The first glasses in the world, it seems, were created some 700 years ago. It's taken until this year, 2014, for patients to receive the first FDA-approved bionic eyes. This breakthrough comes via Second Sight, a California company whose Argus II technology revolves around implanting patients with an artificial retina. &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; As of now, only people with severe cases of retinitis pigmentosa qualify to receive a bionic eye. Among them is Lisa Kulik, who shares with Business Insider her story of what it meant to begin losing her sight as a young woman, and how now, decades later, she's relearning to see again. Produced by Jeff Girion. Edited by Sam Rega.

