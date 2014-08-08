US

VIDEO: What It's Like To Have A Bionic Eye

Jeff Girion, Sam Rega

The first glasses in the world, it seems, were created some 700 years ago. It's taken until this year, 2014, for patients to receive the first FDA-approved bionic eyes. This breakthrough comes via Second Sight, a California company whose Argus II technology revolves around implanting patients with an artificial retina. As of now, only people with severe cases of retinitis pigmentosa qualify to receive a bionic eye. Among them is Lisa Kulik, who shares with Business Insider her story of what it meant to begin losing her sight as a young woman, and how now, decades later, she's relearning to see again. Produced by Jeff Girion. Edited by Sam Rega.

