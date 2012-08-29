US GDP REVISED HIGHER TO 1.7%

Photo: General Electric

UPDATE:



As expected, Q2 GDP has been revised higher to 1.7% from 1.5%.

This isn’t likely to induce much of a reaction.

———–

ORIGINAL POST: First big datapoint of the day: The second estimate of Q1 GDP.

Analysts expect the number to come in at 1.7%, ticking up from 1.5%.

The personal consumption index is expected to stay the same at 1.5%.

Stay here for the latest. The number comes out at 8:30.

