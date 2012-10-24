Another Obama InTrade Crash

Yesterday morning, a few hours after the debate, Obama crashed on InTrade, from around 61 to 57.



Last night? Another one. He briefly crashed to 51, before stabilizing where he is now in the mid-50s.

There is some talk that there was some speculative manipulation attack. Who knows. But for people who keep score on this, Obama is dropping like a stone.

