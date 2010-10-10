Hungary PM Warns Of New Toxic Spill Risk, Evacuates Village

Photo: ap

Hungary’s Prime Minister is warning that a damaged industrial reservoir could collapse, threatening to flood the surrounding area again with toxic red mud, according to Reuters.A nearby village has already been evacuated.



Last week’s leak at the aluminium plant killed seven people and injured hundreds. It also contaminated the Danube River.

One million cubit meters of sludge leaked out last time. Half a million cubit meters of thicker, more toxic sludge, could flow from the deteriorating wall.

