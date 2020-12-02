A mysterious metal monolith was found in Romania on the same day a similar one vanished in Utah

Utah highway patrol/Ziar Piatra Neamt At left, the monolith discovered in Utah on November 18. At right, a monolith discovered in Romania on Friday.

A mysterious metal monolith was found atop a hill in Romania on the same day a similar one was reported missing in Utah.

The Utah monolith was discovered in the desert south of Moab on November 18 but vanished on Friday, the Bureau of Land Management said on Saturday.

On Friday, a similar monolith was found near the northeastern Romanian town of Piatra Neamt, a local news outlet reported.

The Utah monolith was said to be 3 meters tall. The one discovered in Romania is 3 or 4 meters tall and covered in linked circles, the report said.

The Utah monolith, which some believe to be a work of art by John McCracken, appeared between August 2015 and October 2016,Insider reported.

On November 18, Utah state employees out counting sheep by helicopter over federal lands south of Moab spotted a metal structure at the base of a red-rock formation.

Authorities were puzzled and joked that it could be aliens.

On Saturday, the Bureau of Land Management said the monolith was reported missing on Friday and had disappeared.

Also on Friday, the Romanian news outlet Ziar Piatra Neamt reported on the discovery of a monolith on Batca Doamnei, a hill near the northeastern town of Piatra Neamt.

Though similar, the two sculptures have some differences.

Facebook/Ziar Piatra Neamt A still from a video from the Romanian news outlet Ziar Piatra Neamt showing the monolith.

The Romanian sculpture is about 3 or 4 meters tall and appeared hollow, the Ziar Piatra Neamt report said. The Utah monolith was said to be about 3 meters tall.

The Romanian monolith appeared to be mostly covered in interconnected circles, while the Utah monolith appeared smooth.

This video, published by ABC News, shows the surface in detail:

A metal monolith appeared at a scenic spot in northern Romania over the weekend after a similar structure was discovered – and then disappeared – in the Utah desert. https://t.co/QtC57qC6Hw pic.twitter.com/KF1csiUvu3 — ABC News (@ABC) December 1, 2020

It’s unclear when the monolith in Romania was put there. Insider examined Google Earth data and found that the Utah monolith appeared sometime between August 2015 and October 2016. Equivalent satellite imagery to establish whether the Romanian monolith has been there for long was not available.

While the Utah monolith’s origin remains a mystery, a leading theory suggests it’s a work by the US artist John McCracken.

Another popular theory circulating on social media is that it was a homage to the 1968 Arthur C. Clarke novel and Stanley Kubrick film “2001: A Space Odyssey.” In the book and the film, a monolith arrives on Earth to dispense wisdom to human ancestors.

