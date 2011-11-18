A Bunch Of Important Travel And Expense Records For Jerry Sandusky's Second Mile Charity Have Vanished

Photo: AP

Some travel, expense account, and gift records for Jerry Sandusky’s Second Mile charity from 2000 to 2003 are missing or stolen, the New York Times reports.Investigators initially wanted to check out the records to see if Sandusky used charity resources to recruit and groom his alleged victims.



But when police tried to find these records, they and Second Mile board members were stunned to find that they had vanished.

“It could be that they are just lost, but under the circumstances it is suspicious,” a law enforcement official told the NYT.

The grand jury report accuses Sandusky of using the charity to identify vulnerable young boys, befriend them, and then make them his victims.

He volunteered full time for the charity after retiring from Penn State in 1999, but left the organisation in 2010 amid the criminal investigation into his alleged abuses.

