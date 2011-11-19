The Kids Charity Started By Jerry Sandusky Plans To Shut Itself Down

The Second Mile, the youth charity started by Jerry Sandusky, plans to fold, the New York Times reports.



The chief executive of the charity, David Woodle, says the charity hopes to transfer its programs to other non-profits.

“We’re working hard to figure out how the programs can survive this event,” Woodle told the paper. “We aren’t protective of this organisation that it survives at all costs.”

A grand jury accused Sandusky of using the charity to meet young boys, and then victimize them.

Sandusky started the charity in 1977, and thousands of kids have passed through it.

Read the whole NYT story here. >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.