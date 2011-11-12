Mark Wahlberg And Other Famous People Were 'Honorary Board Members' For Jerry Sandusky's Second Mile Charity

ESPN analyst Matt Millen is an unpaid director for The Second Mile, the charity that alleged child-molester Jerry Sandusky founded and worked for until 2010.



Deadspin reports that Millen’s position included significant responsibilities including fundraising and adopting organizational bylaws.

Millen has said on-air that he was affiliated with The Second Mile, so this shouldn’t be that much of a controversy.

But Millen isn’t the only big-time person associated with the charity.

Former MLB star Cal Ripken, coach Lou Holtz, NFL coach Andy Reid, golfer Arnold Palmer, and Mark Walhberg were all listed as members of Second Mile’s “honorary board” until the site took down the list of members this afternoon.

This doesn’t really mean anything. But it’s interesting to see that the charity Sandusky allegedly used to meet young boys cast such a wide net.

