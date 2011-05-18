Smart Money (VCs) Has Stopped Buying Facebook And Twitter On Private Markets, Now It's Just Dumb Money (Rich People)

Wait, who owns Facebook shares now?

Photo: AP

Second Market, the private stock trading platform, has posted a bunch of charts on what it saw in Q1 2011.Overall, it completed $115.4 million in transactions for the quarter, with consumer tech companies the most sought after investments.



It also says interest from “high net worth individuals” increased significantly in Q1 as compared to Q4.

The reason for the increased interest? Second Market says startups were more relaxed in their rules about selling shares, and Second Market made it easier for individuals to buy stock.

