4 activities you can do safely before a second coronavirus lockdown, and 4 things you should skip

Joey Hadden/Insider/Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Before heading into another lockdown, you could enjoy one more meal at your favourite restaurant, but sit outside.

Germany, France, and Italy are imposing restrictions and second lockdowns to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

We don’t know if there will be another lockdown in the US, but some state and local governments have implemented partial lockdowns, including Oregon, Washington, Michigan, New Mexico, and Chicago.

While the idea of going back into lockdown might make you want to soak up every bit of normalcy you can, some activities are worth skipping for safety as coronavirus cases rise.

Have one more meal at your favourite restaurant, but sit outside. See your friends, but do it over a socially-distanced picnic in the park.

Here are four things you should do before a second lockdown, and four you’d be better off skipping, according to health experts.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

European countries like Germany and France have imposed second lockdowns to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, as temperatures tumble.

With millions of cases now being recorded across the US, some states are also considering imposing tighter restrictions,Business Insider’s Bill Bostock previously reported.

The US never implemented a national coronavirus lockdown, but a first series of stay-at-home orders happened on state and city levels in spring 2020, and second lockdowns are ensuing in some states and cities.

In November, Oregon, Washington, Michigan, and New Mexico imposed statewide partial shutdowns in light of rising cases. Chicago implemented a stay-at-home order, too.

While the prospect of another shutdown looming might make you want to jump up and go do things while you still can, some activities are more dangerous than others, especially when coronavirus rates are going up.

Here’s what you should and shouldn’t do if you’re readying for another lockdown, according to health experts.

Do: Dine at your favourite outdoor restaurant.

Joey Hadden/Insider Outdoor dining at a pizza restaurant in Brooklyn, New York.

Eat out at your favourite restaurant one last time, as long as you can sit outside, and far, far away from other diners.

Eating outdoors at restaurants is a relatively low-risk activity, because there’s plenty of space for the coronavirus to dissipate into the air. Just make sure the tables are spaced well apart.

Virginia Tech Professor Linsey Marr, a leading coronavirus expert who studies how viruses circulate in the atmosphere, recently told Insider she’s only comfortable frequenting outdoor eateries where there’s a nice breeze, “it’s uncrowded, and no one is any closer than 10 feet away.”

Skip: Dining indoors.

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images A waiter delivers food to a table at Chelsea Square Restaurant as New York City restaurants open for limited capacity indoor dining on October 1, 2020.

While dining outside is relatively safe, eating indoors at a restaurant is ill-advised during the pandemic, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, because it forces you into an enclosed space where crowding and ventilation can both be a problem.

Do: Go for an outdoor adventure.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images A sign explaining social distancing at Yosemite Falls on June 11, 2020, in Yosemite National Park, California.

A June article in the medical journal JAMA about making decisions during the pandemic suggested that running, biking, and camping are low-risk activities because they don’t involve enclosed spaces, crowds, or close contact, and it’s not typically hard to social distance, Insider previously reported.

Walking in a park can be a little riskier because of the possibility of crowds and close contact, but if you keep a safe distance from others while out and about, and don’t sing or scream in people’s faces, it’s generally safe to get some fresh air.

Skip: Going on a first date.

Noam Galai/Getty Images People participate in a blind date by UpDating while wearing a face mask and a blindfold in Washington Square Park on September 19, 2020, in New York City.

Coupling up before another potential lockdown might sound like a good idea, but going on dates with new people is a high-risk activity, as New York City council member and health chair Mark Levine recently pointed out in a graphic he designed to help people better understand risk during the pandemic.

“An outdoor, socially-distanced date is relatively safe,” Levine’s graphic says, “but advancing to intimate contact carries real risk.”

If you do go out with someone new, have a brief, outdoor, socially-distanced date without close physical contact.

Do: Have a picnic outside with friends, at a distance.

Joey Hadden/Insider People picnic in a park in October 2020.

If you want to see your friends again before a second lockdown, consider an outdoor picnic.

This is a low-to-medium risk activity, Levine suggested, as long as you stay six feet apart from others, wear masks, keep the group small, and don’t share food.

Sharing food is a very easy way to get someone else’s coronavirus, per a recent Lancet Infectious Diseases study.

Maybe skip: Getting a haircut.

Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images An employee wears a protective mask and face shield while giving a haircut.

During the pandemic, getting your hair cut is a medium-risk activity, but the risks of infection can be reduced if both hairdressers and clients wear masks at all times.

If you do go to a salon, wear a mask, keep your visit short (skip the blow-dry), and make sure all employees are wearing PPE, maintaining safe distances, and washing their hands frequently.

Do: Order take-out from your favourite restaurants.

Noam Galai/Getty Images A worker wears a face mask at a restaurant take-out window on August 8, 2020, in New York City.

Take-out and delivery are the safest ways to eat out during the pandemic, per the CDC.

Aside from minimising physical contact, this is relatively safe because it’s so unlikely that the virus could spread through food, Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University, previously told Insider.

“It’s so unlikely that there isn’t a single scientist, I think, anywhere in the world that’s investigating potential foodborne transmission of COVID-19,” Schaffner said.

Skip: Getting on a plane.

John Minchillo/AP A nearly empty plane during the coronavirus pandemic.

The act of flying itself is not that dangerous (especially if everyone on board is wearing a mask) because of the high-tech air filtration systems installed on modern aeroplanes, far better than what’s in most homes.

But travelling by plane exposes you to many other risks: crowds at airports, lots of high-touch surfaces, and prolonged contact with other people indoors, who may not all be wearing their masks.

That’s why infection control experts have labelled it as a high-risk activity during the pandemic: like going to a bar, playing contact sports, heading to an indoor concert, or going to church, it carries many risks, and may provide many opportunities for you to catch the coronavirus.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.