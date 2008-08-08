Second Life's Newest Problem: Too Much Advertising

We’ve been pretty critical of Second Life in the past. That’s mostly because if your business isn’t selling virtual genitalia, you’re probably not making any money in the virtual world.



But we got to give credit to Second Life owner Linden Lab for recognising that their world is an ad-filled mess. In a blog post this week, the company announced that it was going to introduce “zoning” to the virtual world, which means exactly what it does in the real world – some land will be zoned as residential, other as commercial. Why? Mostly because of the prevalence of ad farms — plots of land that are chock full of ads for other businesses in the Second Life. Users don’t like these eyesores, with good reason, so quarantining them is probably the right move.

