Second Life Goes Mobile - Do Second Life Users?

A mobile company is porting Second Life to your phone. More precisely, some phones: Vollee, which helps game companies with the move to mobile, says it has figured out how to take Linden Lab‘s graphics-heavy game and put it on 40 3G and WiFi enabled handsets (no iPhone or BlackBerries, yet). It’s free to anyone with an account in the virtual world.



Second Life already requires a better-than-average computer to play, so we’re sceptical about how well a mobile version will work. Vollee itself is scant on details, but we’re reasonably sure this has to be an abbreviated-at-best verson of Second Life.

More interesting to us: The notion that Second Life users are not housebound shut-ins.

