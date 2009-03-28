Second Life CFO Out

Longtime CFO John Zdanowski is leaving Linden Lab, the company behind Second Life.



John, known to occasionally pop into Second Life and schmooze with users as the avatar “Zee Linden,” is only the latest in a string of senior executives to leave the company. Recently we’ve also seen:

Second Life founder Philip Rosedale take a new role as the company’s chairman, bringing in Organic vet Mark Kingdon to replace him as CEO.

CTO Cory Ondrejka, responsible for building huge swathes of Second Life’s tech, left the company after a high-profile fallout with Rosedale, landing at EMI.

VP of Marketing Robin Harper, one of Second Life’s most visible spokespeople, left the company last month for points unknown.

Now that the old guard is out and new-ish CEO Mark Kingdon has his own hand-picked management team, it will be interesting to see if Second Life can, well, find a second life. We’ve recently seen Linden recently move to confine Second Life’s sprawling NC-17 sections to a “virtual red light district,” a strong indicator that a change of culture at Linden is already underway.

Image Cosmic Kitty

