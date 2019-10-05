A second intelligence official is considering filing a whistleblower complaint about Trump and Ukraine

Reuters US President Trump.

A second intelligence official is considering whether to file a whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump regarding his interactions with Ukraine, The New York Times reported.

The official was interviewed by the intelligence community watchdog Michael Atkinson to corroborate the allegations made in the initial complaint about a July 25 phone call Trump had with Ukraine’s president.

The second official is said to have more direct knowledge of the call than the first official.

According to The Times, the official is also considering testifying to Congress if they file a complaint.

A second intelligence official is considering filing a whistleblower complaint regarding President Donald Trump's interactions with Ukraine, The New York Times reported on Friday.

This official was interviewed by the intelligence community inspector general, Michael Atkinson, regarding the initial whistleblower complaint, the report said.

The first complaint was filed in August by a CIA officer who was at one time detailed to the White House, and the second potential whistleblower was interviewed to corroborate the first whistleblower’s allegations. The second intelligence official is said to have more direct knowledge of the call, The Times reported.

The first complaint was released to the public last week and centres around a now infamous July 25 phone call Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During their conversation, Trump repeatedly pressured Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son for corruption. He also asked Zelensky to look into an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that meddled in the 2016 election and that it did so to help Hillary Clinton’s campaign. This complaint has now become the centre of an impeachment inquiry announced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week.

Trump also told Zelensky to work with his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, in the matter as well as US Attorney General William Barr. Giuliani is mentioned 31 times in the whistleblower’s complaint and is described as a “central figure” in Trump’s efforts. Barr “appears to be involved as well,” the complaint said.

The White House released a summary of the phone call last week that largely corroborates the main details of the complaint. The acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, also testified to Congress that the memo is “in alignment” with the complaint.

The official who filed the complaint did not directly witness the conversation but heard about it from multiple US officials with knowledge of the phone call and who raised concerns that the president was using the power of his office to urge a foreign country to manufacture dirt on a political rival ahead of an election.

