Inside The Coolest Startup Office In London

James Cook
Second HomeIwan Baan

Tucked away inside a former carpet factory in trendy east London is a futuristic office space that London’s most innovative companies all want to join.

Second Home was co-founded by Rohan Silva, the senior policy advisor to David Cameron who left government in 2013 to get into tech.

We got a look inside.

Second Home is inside an office building near Spitalfields Market and Brick Lane

But it's not your average office building, as the main entrance shows

The former carpet factory has been transformed into something very different

The building was designed by award-winning architects Selgas Cano

The office also has its own in-house resturant: Jago

There are some cool companies in Second Home, including Dattch, Foursquare and TaskRabbit

All of the electricity in the building is green energy

There are over 1,000 plants and trees in the building

Second Home turned down between 60 and 70 companies who wanted to be based there

The architects added colour filters and special lightbulbs to create an office that makes you want to work

It's not all about work, though. Second Home also hosts yoga sessions and music performances for its members

There's a big U-shaped area with views of the area outside the office

Second Home isn't stopping here - it's already signed a lease for another location in Hackney

Now check out...

The $US5 billion office startup in San Francisco

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.