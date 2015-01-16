Inside The Coolest Startup Office In London

Tucked away inside a former carpet factory in trendy east London is a futuristic office space that London’s most innovative companies all want to join.
Second Home was co-founded by Rohan Silva, the senior policy advisor to David Cameron who left government in 2013 to get into tech.
We got a look inside.
The architects added colour filters and special lightbulbs to create an office that makes you want to work
It's not all about work, though. Second Home also hosts yoga sessions and music performances for its members
