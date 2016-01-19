Second Home has raised £7.5 million and plans to open in Lisbon

Second Home, the quirky East London office space, has raised £7.5 million ($10.7 million) from a host of big name investors to help fund the expansion of its current premises and open up its first overseas space.

Speaking at Digital Life Design conference in Munich today, cofounder Rohan Silva said the funding is coming from venture capitalist Yuri Milner, Tencent chairman Martin Lau, and venture capital firm Index Ventures.

Second Home will also launch in Lisbon later this year, Silva said, adding that it will be done in conjunction with local investor Faber Ventures.

“Right now Lisbon feels like East London just before the tech cluster exploded,” Silva told TechCrunch. “It’s a super-creative city, but there are not enough places for creative people to come together. At the same time, big companies are shrinking, my more people are becoming entrepreneurs and the built environment of cities needs to evolve to keep pace with this.”

Iwan Baan Second Home in London.

Second Home was launched just off Brick Lane in 2014 with backing from the likes of Big Brother creator and Arts Council England chair Sir Peter Bazalgette and former Goldman Sachs chief economist Jim O’Neill.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.