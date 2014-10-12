The New York Times Treated A Bunch Of Second Graders To A $US220-A-Head Meal At One Of America's Fanciest Restaurants

Who says kids can’t appreciate fine food?

The New York Times recently treated a group of second graders from a Brooklyn public school to the 7-course, $US220-per-person dinner at Daniel, one of the finest restaurants in New York City.

The results were, predictably, adorable.

Not everyone was a fan of the ossetra caviar (“It looks like a forest!” “I can’t believe I’m gonna eat fish eggs!”) …

But the wagyu beef ribeye was much more popular, especially when eaten without a fork.

And dessert was a huge hit.

As many fine dining experiences do, this one ended with a toast. The group clinked glasses to “justice for all” … and to vampires.

Watch the video below:

