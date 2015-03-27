Second former CommBank executive charged in ongoing FBI and Australian cybercrime investigation

Commonwealth Bank Australia. Photo: Getty Images

A second former Commonwealth Bank executive has been charged with corruptly receiving supplier payments as part of an ongoing FBI and Australian fraud and cybercrime investigation.

On Thursday a New Zealand man based in Sydney was charged with seven counts of corruptly receiving benefits, worth almost $1.9 million. The man was bailed to appear in Downing Centre Local Court on 1 May 2015.

Earlier this year police were contacted by CommBank after internal investigations uncovered more than $US1.5 million in suspicious payments deposited into the accounts of two Sydney-based senior IT bank staff.

The suspected corrupt payments have been frozen by the Australian fraud and cybercrime squad.

Last week officers from the Corporate Corruption Unit arrested Keith Hunter at his Surry Hills apartment in Sydney. He was released on conditional bail and will face court on 1 April.

With the assistance of the FBI, police will allege the men (now former employees) were involved in a corrupt relationship with a US-headquartered IT company, forgoing a public tender and granting a lucrative contract in exchange for payments allegedly made through a not-for-profit organisation set up by the IT company.

Fraud and Cybercrime Squad detective superintendent Arthur Katsogiannis said the two men were “probably the most senior executives to be caught out” in the investigation.

