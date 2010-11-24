29 Trapped New Zealand Miners Are Feared Dead After Second Explosion

This mining disaster probably won’t have a happy ending.



29 New Zealanders who were trapped in the Pike River Coalmine since last week are feared dead after a second explosion rocked the mine. A rescue became unlikely last night when tests identified too much toxic methane gas in the air to risk sending in rescuers.

A tragic tale from the Sydney Morning Herald:

The man in charge of the rescue operation, Superintendent Gary Knowles, said that he was at the mine when the blast occurred, and it was horrific.

“Unfortunately I have to inform the public of New Zealand that at 2.37pm [12.37pm AEDT] today there was another massive explosion underground and, based on that explosion, no one survived,” Superintendent Knowles said.

