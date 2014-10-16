The Second Ebola Nurse Was On Commercial Flights And Now The CDC Is Looking For The Other Passengers

The second Dallas healthcare worker to be diagnosed last night with Ebola flew on Oct. 13, the day before she reported symptoms.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is asking all passengers on that flight to call the agency.

According to the plane crew, the healthcare worker, 29-year-old Amber Jay Vinson, showed no signs or symptoms of illness while on Flight 1143 Cleveland to Dallas/Fort Worth.

This is the statement from Frontier Airlines:

“At approximately 1:00 a.m. MT on October 15, Frontier was notified by the CDC that a customer travelling on Frontier Airlines flight 1143 Cleveland to Dallas/Fort Worth on Oct. 13 has since tested positive for the Ebola virus. The flight landed in Dallas/Fort Worth at 8:16 p.m. local and remained overnight at the airport having completed its flying for the day at which point the aircraft received a thorough cleaning per our normal procedures which is consistent with CDC guidelines prior to returning to service the next day. It was also cleaned again in Cleveland last night. Previously the customer had traveled from Dallas Fort Worth to Cleveland on Frontier flight 1142 on October 10.

Here’s the statement from the CDC:

“On the morning of Oct. 14, the second healthcare worker reported to the hospital with a low-grade fever and was isolated. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention confirms that the second healthcare worker who tested positive last night for Ebola traveled by air Oct. 13, the day before she reported symptoms. Because of the proximity in time between the evening flight and first report of illness the following morning, CDC is reaching out to passengers who flew on Frontier Airlines flight 1143 Cleveland to Dallas/Fort Worth Oct. 13. CDC is asking all 132 passengers on Frontier Airlines flight 1143 Cleveland to Dallas/Fort Worth on October 13 (the flight route was Cleveland to Dallas Fort Worth and landed at 8:16 p.m. CT) to call 1 800-CDC INFO (1 800 232-4636). After 1 p.m. ET, public health professionals will begin interviewing passengers about the flight, answering their questions, and arranging follow up. Individuals who are determined to be at any potential risk will be actively monitored. The healthcare worker exhibited no signs or symptoms of illness while on flight 1143, according to the crew. Frontier is working closely with CDC to identify and notify passengers who may have traveled on flight 1143 on Oct. 13. Passengers who may have traveled on flight 1143 should contact CDC at 1 800-CDC INFO (1 800 232-4636).”

The plane that may have carried the virus is currently being held and cleaned at Cleveland International Airport, ABC 5 reports.

