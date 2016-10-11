Viewership of the second presidential debate dropped by a lot

Win McNamee/Getty Images Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) speaks as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listens during the town hall debate at Washington University on October 9, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri

Way less people tuned in to watch Sunday’s presidential debate compared to the first one on September 26, according to overnight ratings.

Deadline reported that 60.3 million people watched Donald Trump go toe-to-toe with Hillary Clinton during Sunday’s town hall-format debate.

Clearly, that doesn’t beat the record 84 million viewers who tuned into the previous presidential debate.

That number includes viewers of the debate on ABC, CBS, Fox, CNN, Fox News Channel, and MSNBC.

NBC opted to air football instead.

CBS lead with the most total viewers at 11.3 million.

This article has been updated with information released after it was published.

