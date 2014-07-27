Second Black Box Found At Air Algerie Crash Site

The second black box from the Air Algerie flight crash that killed 118 people has been found.

The United Nations made the announcement today. The plane went down in the West African country of Mali. The death toll of 118 includes 54 French citizens.

Based on initial evidence, the plane broke apart when it smashed into the ground on Thursday morning. So investigators don’t suspect an attack.

French President Francois Hollande said on Friday that the first of the black box recorders had been found and would be analysed. Hollande plans to meet family members of victims later on Saturday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.