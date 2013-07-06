Another "Big Brother" Contestant Gets Fired From Job For Racist Language On Show

The same day “Big Brother” contestant Aaryn Gries was dropped by her modelling agency for using racist and homophobic remarks, another houseguest has been fired from her job.



According to a statement, 32-year-old GinaMarie Zimmerman was terminated from her job as pageant coordinator at East Coast USA Pageant.

National director and CEO of East Coast USA Pageant Lauren Handler announced in a statement the Staten Island native was terminated from her job of five years.

Here’s the statement via The Hollywood Reporter:

“The East Coast USA Pageant is an outlet for girls and women to gain self-confidence, announce their platform and most importantly to celebrate who they are. We believe and teach our contestants that beauty comes from within. We celebrate the diversity of our participants, as all ethnicities are beautiful. We have never known this side of GinaMarie or have ever witnessed such acts of racism in the past.”

The language in question appeared during a 24-hour livefeed of the reality series CBS offers for fans. Three contestants consisting of Gries, Zimmerman, and Spencer Clawson took place in racially-charged conversations.

You can view parts of the exchanges below. They’re NSFW:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zru6N57WFbs

In this clip, GinaMarie allegedly refers to welfare as “n—– insurance.”

Earlier, Gries was dropped from a talent agency.

Neither most likely know that they have been dropped from their respective positions since players inside the “Big Brother” house aren’t allowed any contact with the outside world while inside.

Videos continue to appear online of continuing racist remarks made on the series.

CBS has distanced itself from the remarks saying any offensive prejudices revealed are not condoned by the network.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.