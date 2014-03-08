Chilling Video Shows A Child's Life As Her Country Goes To War

Save the Children created this striking video depicting the life of a child in England if they lived in a country at war, like Syria, in an effort to raise funds for Syrian child refugees.

The video tells the story of a year in the life of a young English girl in a series of one-second “days.” The year starts out great; the little girl celebrates a birthday, but that’s where the happiness ends as her country goes to war.

You have to see it:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The video has over 10 million hits on YouTube.

The Washington Post points out:

If the video seems overly dramatized, it’s worth revisiting the story of actual 7-year-old Dania Amroosh, who was maimed last year when a bomb struck her Aleppo home.

