So this is what American politics has come to.



Forrest Wilder at the Texas Observer took video of the “Sovereignty or Secession” rally in Austin, TX, where a bunch of secessionistas squared off against pro-Obamacare protesters, althewhile complaining that no mainstream politicians would show up in favour of secession.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.